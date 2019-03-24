Music headlines in April are always dominated by Record Store Day, and 2019 is no different. This year's edition is jam-packed with special releases from the likes of Queen , Pink Floyd , the Grateful Dead , Bob Dylan , Peter Gabriel , Elton John , Pearl Jam , John Lennon , Roxy Music and more.

Keep your wallet out, however, because several other notable non-RSD releases dot this list of April 2019 new music releases. Ex- Eagles guitarist Don Felder 's American Rock ’n’ Roll promises a block-party of famous guest stars, including Slash , Sammy Hagar , Bob Weir , Joe Satriani and Chad Smith . Alan Parsons is also releasing his first studio album in 15 years.

Elsewhere, new compilations promise to put legendary careers in perspective. The Rolling Stones ' Honk focuses on their career since 1971's Sticky Fingers ; the three-CD edition also includes a bonus disc with 10 recent live cuts. A new David Bowie box features two early versions of “Space Oddity” to mark his debut hit's 50th anniversary. And Stevie Nicks is releasing the second of two separate Stand Back collections focusing on her solo work.

More information on these and other rock releases can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.

April 5

David Bowie, Spying Through a Keyhole (box set)

Don Felder, American Rock ’n’ Roll [Slash, Sammy Hagar, Bob Weir, Joe Satriani and Chad Smith]

Mike + the Mechanics, Out of the Blue

Todd Rundgren’s Utopia, Live at the Chicago Theatre

Various artists, Cleveland Rocks [Meat Loaf, Southside Johnny, Ronnie Spector, Ian Hunter]

April 12

Bruce Hornsby, Absolute Zero

Graham Parker, Squeezing Out Sparks: Solo Acoustic 40th Anniversary

Melissa Etheridge, The Medicine Show

April 13: Record Store Day

RSD EXCLUSIVE

B-52s, Mesopotamia (LP)

Billy Joel, Live at Carnegie Hall 1977 (2LP)

Bingo Hand Job (R.E.M.), Live at the Borderline 1991 (2LP)

Bob Dylan, Blood On the Tracks: Original New York Test Pressing (LP)

Canned Heat, Remember Woodstock (LP)

Cheap Trick, The Epic Archive (2LP)

Chris Robinson Brotherhood, "Dice Game"/"Let It Fall" (10-inch picture disc)

Crosby Stills Nash & Young, 4 Way Street (3LP expanded edition)

David Bowie, Pin Ups (12-inch vinyl; 2015 remastered version); "Revolutionary Songs/Just A Gigolo," with Marlene Dietrich" (7-inch colored vinyl)

Dio, Last In Line: Live (12-inch picture disc)

Dennis Wilson, "Holy Man" (7-inch vinyl)

Devo, This Is the Devo Box (6LP)

The Doors, London Fog (10-inch vinyl)

Elvis Costello, Purse EP (12-inch vinyl)

Elvis Presley, Live at the International Hotel, Las Vegas, NV August 23, 1969 (2LP)

Emerson Lake & Palmer, Live at Pocono International Raceway, Long Pond, PA, U.S.A., 9th July 1972 (2LP)

Fleetwood Mac, The Alternate 'Fleetwood Mac' (LP)

Foo Fighters, "Big Me" (3-inch vinyl)

Golden Earring, Moontan (LP)

Grateful Dead, Sage & Spirit (LP); The Warfield, San Francisco, CA 10/9/80 & 10/10/80 (2CD and 2LP)

Hawkwind, The 1999 Party: Live at the Chicago Auditorium 21st March, 1974 (2LP)

Iggy Pop, "The Villagers/Pain & Suffering" (7-inch vinyl); Hippodrome: Paris 1977 2LP)

JJ Cale, "Stay Around" (7-inch vinyl)

Jack White, "Love Interruption" (3-inch vinyl)

Janis Joplin, Woodstock Sunday August 17, 1969 (2LP)

Jerry Garcia Band, Electric on the Eel: August 10th, 1991 (4LP)

Jethro Tull, North Sea Oil (10-inch vinyl)

Joe Strummer, The Rockfield Studio Tracks (12-inch vinyl)

Leon Russell, Live at Gilley's (LP)

Lou Reed, Ecstasy (2LP)

Motorhead, "Overkill/Bomber" (2x 7-inch vinyl)

Pink Floyd, A Saucerful of Secrets (Mono LP)

Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody (2x 12-inch picture disc); "Bohemian Rhapsody/I'm in Love with My Car" (7-inch vinyl)

The Raconteurs, Store Bought Bones (3-inch vinyl)

Ramones, Live at the Palladium (2LP)

Rolling Stones, Through the Past Darkly (LP); Big Hits (High Tides and Green Grass) (LP)

Santana, Breaking Down the Door (7-inch vinyl)

Stray Cats, "Cat Fight Cry/Cry Danger" (12-inch picture disc)

Tedeschi Trucks Band, High and Mighty (LP)

Ten Years After, The Cap Ferrat Sessions (LP)

Todd Rundgren, The Complete U.S. Bearsville & Warner Bros. Singles (4LP)

Van Morrison, Astral Weeks (10-inch vinyl)

Weezer, Teal Album (LP)

White Stripes, Candy Cane Child (3-inch vinyl)

Yes, Yes (LP)

RSD LIMITED / REGIONAL

Alice Cooper, Dirty Diamonds (LP)

Badfinger, So Fine: Warner Bros. Rarities (2LP)

Procol Harum, Procol Harum: 50th Anniversary American Edition (2LP)

Robert Plant, Fate of Nations (LP)

Tommy Bolin, Come Taste the Man (LP)

RSD FIRST

Ace Frehley, Spaceman (12-inch picture disc)

Allman Brothers Band, Bear's Sonic Journals: Fillmore East, February 1970 (LP)

Brian May, New Horizons (12-inch vinyl)

Captain Beefheart, Trout Mask Replica (2LP)

David Bowie, The World of David Bowie (LP)

Def Leppard, The Story So Far, Vol 2/B-Sides (2LP)

Elton John, Live From Moscow (2LP)

Eric Clapton, One More Car, One More Rider (3LP)

Flaming Lips, King's Mouth: Music and Songs (LP)

Green Day, Woodstock 1994 (LP)

Greta Van Fleet, From the Fires (LP)

Jerry Garcia and others, Drink Up and Go Home: Live at Margarita's Cantina, Feb. 20 & 21, 1975 (2LP)

John Lennon, Imagine: Raw Studio Mixes (2LP)

Magpie Salute, The Killing Moon (10-inch picture disc)

Mastodon, "Stairway to Heaven" (10-inch vinyl)

Motorhead, "Rockaway Beach" (seven-inch vinyl)

Pearl Jam, Live at Easy Street (LP)

Peter Gabriel, Rated PG (LP)

The Police, Message In a Bottle (2x 7-inch vinyl)

Rolling Stones, "She's a Rainbow: Live At U Arena, Paris / 25.10.17" (10-inch vinyl)

Roxy Music, Roxy Music: Remixed (2x 12-inch vinyl)

Rush, Hemispheres (12-inch picture disc)

Saxon, Thunderbolt: The Singles (4x 7-inch vinyl)

U2, The Europa EP (12-inch vinyl single)

Weezer, Dusty Gems and Raw Nuggets (LP)

April 19

Rolling Stones, Honk (3-disc compilation)

Ryan Adams, Big Colors [Bob Mould, Benmont Tench, Don Was]

Stevie Nicks, Stand Back: 1981-2017 (three-disc compilation)

April 26

Alan Parsons, The Secret

Baker Gurvitz Army, Since Beginning: 1974-76 (3CD box)

Cranberries, In the End

Generation X [Billy Idol], Generation X: Deluxe Edition

Iain Matthews [Fairport Convention], Orphans and Outcasts Vol. I-IV (4CD box)

JJ Cale, Stay Around

Nils Lofgren, Blue With Lou

Patrick Moraz [Yes], Story of I (remastered)

Van Der Graaf Generator, Aerosol Grey Machine: 50th Anniversary Edition

May and Beyond

Sammy Hagar & the Circle, The Space Between

Howard Jones, Transform

Paul McCartney, Egypt Station: Traveller's Edition

Whitesnake, Flesh and Blood

Steve Miller Band, Complete Albums Volume 2: 1977-2011 (18-LP box set)

Stray Cats, 40