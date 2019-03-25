You reach for a cup of coffee at work and just grab one of the mugs on the counter. You might want to rethink that.

I don't know how to put this gently, so I'll just lay it out there: that coffee mug at work? It's probably got poop on it. I KNOW. It's gross - but the facts are the fact. Some of your co-workers don't wash their hands after they use the bathroom, and well, things happen. 1 in 5 office mugs are contaminated by fecal matter, according to a research study from TotalJobs.

How do you avoid having your morning coffee with more than just cream and sugar?

Well, it might go against what you learned in kindergarten but - don't share your mug. Wash it yourself - preferably in a dishwasher, and keep it on your desk where your non-handwashing co-workers can't touch it.

That's not the only dirty thing at work. The study identified the germ "hot spots" in your office too:

Desk Fridge Keyboard and mouse Mug Door handles Photocopier

So basically, wear gloves and put a container of Clorox wipes in a holster on your waist. A slightly more practical solution is to keep your own workspace clean and be sure to frequently wash your hands, and avoid touching your face if you can.

I think I'm gonna go dump out this cup of coffee. Excuse me.

[h/t totaljobs.com]