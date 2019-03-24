Slumping Comets Split Weekend, Need Rally for Playoffs

The Utica Comets now sit sixth in the AHL's North Division, four points behind both Cleveland and Belleville, and are watching their playoff hopes fade.

Utica snapped an 8-game slide with a shootout win over the Laval Rocket on Friday but were smacked by the Syracuse Crunch 6-2 on Saturday night.

The Comets have just eight games remaining to make up ground on the Monsters and Senators for the North's final postseason spot. Two Utica's remaining eight will played against the division leading Crunch.

The Comets are home this Friday night hosting the Toronto Marlies.