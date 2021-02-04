Receive $100 Restaurant Voucher in Rome for Donating Food Items

A business in Rome is holding a food drive that will help in those in our area in more ways than just one.

Kris-Tech will be the home of the "Drive-N-Dine" food drive at the corner of Hangar Road and Otis Street in Rome on Tuesday, Feb. 9, starting at 10 a.m.

They are asking for members of the community to bring non-perishable food items that will be donated to the Salvation Army in Rome. If you bring items, you'll receive a $100 gift voucher to help support some of the participating restaurants while supplies last.

The $100 voucher can be used at the following local restaurants:

La Roma Pizzeria

Teddy's

Vigneto's

Country Kitchen

Coalyard Charlie's

DiCastro's

Franklin

Grande's Pizzeria

Iron Kettle

Mayflower Chinese

Mitsuba Sushi Bar

Spresso's Coffee Cookies Cakes

Tony's Pizza

Johnny B's Tavern

Fuji Japanese Steakhouse

Vine & Fig

Delta Lake Inn

Raspberry's

Sugarbeets

CPJ's

Donna's Cafe

Snubbing Post Restaurant

Rail and Canal

Eddi's Paramount Diner

DeSalvo

The Savoy

El Jarocho Mexican Restaurant

Coppercinos

Back Nine Restaurant

Dematteo's

Palisade's Hotel

Gone Coastal

Priscilla's Place

This is a drive-thru drop-off event, and there is a limit of one gift card per vehicle. All the vouchers are first come, first serve. If you have any questions regarding the drop off and how much food you should bring, you can contact Kris-Tech directly at (315) 339-5268.

According to Tree Hugger, these are the top 20 non-perishable food items to donate:

canned beans

dry beans

peanut butter, or other nut butters

rolled oats

canned fruit in juice, not in light or heavy syrup

canned vegetables, with no or low-sodium

low-sodium soups

canned tuna in water

canned chicken

brown rice

quinoa

nuts, unsalted

seeds, unsalted

shelf stable milk and milk substitutes

whole grain pasta

low-sodium pasta sauce

popcorn kernels (not microwave popcorn)

canned stews

unsweetened apple sauce

whole grain, low-sugar cold cereals