Receive $100 Restaurant Voucher in Rome for Donating Food Items
A business in Rome is holding a food drive that will help in those in our area in more ways than just one.
Kris-Tech will be the home of the "Drive-N-Dine" food drive at the corner of Hangar Road and Otis Street in Rome on Tuesday, Feb. 9, starting at 10 a.m.
They are asking for members of the community to bring non-perishable food items that will be donated to the Salvation Army in Rome. If you bring items, you'll receive a $100 gift voucher to help support some of the participating restaurants while supplies last.
The $100 voucher can be used at the following local restaurants:
- La Roma Pizzeria
- Teddy's
- Vigneto's
- Country Kitchen
- Coalyard Charlie's
- DiCastro's
- Franklin
- Grande's Pizzeria
- Iron Kettle
- Mayflower Chinese
- Mitsuba Sushi Bar
- Spresso's Coffee Cookies Cakes
- Tony's Pizza
- Johnny B's Tavern
- Fuji Japanese Steakhouse
- Vine & Fig
- Delta Lake Inn
- Raspberry's
- Sugarbeets
- CPJ's
- Donna's Cafe
- Snubbing Post Restaurant
- Rail and Canal
- Eddi's Paramount Diner
- DeSalvo
- The Savoy
- El Jarocho Mexican Restaurant
- Coppercinos
- Back Nine Restaurant
- Dematteo's
- Palisade's Hotel
- Gone Coastal
- Priscilla's Place
This is a drive-thru drop-off event, and there is a limit of one gift card per vehicle. All the vouchers are first come, first serve. If you have any questions regarding the drop off and how much food you should bring, you can contact Kris-Tech directly at (315) 339-5268.
According to Tree Hugger, these are the top 20 non-perishable food items to donate:
- canned beans
- dry beans
- peanut butter, or other nut butters
- rolled oats
- canned fruit in juice, not in light or heavy syrup
- canned vegetables, with no or low-sodium
- low-sodium soups
- canned tuna in water
- canned chicken
- brown rice
- quinoa
- nuts, unsalted
- seeds, unsalted
- shelf stable milk and milk substitutes
- whole grain pasta
- low-sodium pasta sauce
- popcorn kernels (not microwave popcorn)
- canned stews
- unsweetened apple sauce
- whole grain, low-sugar cold cereals
Beware of These 50 Jobs That Might Vanish in the Next 50 Years