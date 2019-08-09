Empire State Development Announces Expansion Of Water Safari

The Enchanted Forest Water Safari Theme Park in Old Forge will be expanding, thanks to $500,000 in funding from Empire State Development.

The funding announced today comes from the Upstate Revitalization Initiative.

The project will include three new state-of-the-art water slides and other improvements.

The new water slides will include: a four-lane, 300-foot mat slide with loops to replace the current mat slide; Serengeti Surf Hill, a 200-foot speed slide, with a drop launch pad to replace the current Killermanjaro, and a brand new 295-foot speed slide with loops and a drop launchpad

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Howard Zemsky said, "Tourism stimulates economic growth and job creation, and the expansion of Enchanted Forest Water Safari will help boost tourism at attractions throughout the Mohawk Valley."

Construction is slated to begin in September and is scheduled to be completed for the start of the 2020 summer season next June.

Enchanted Forest Water Safari is Ranked 4th in the U.S. and 17th in the World in TripAdvisor's 2019 "Traveler's Choice" for Best Water Parks.