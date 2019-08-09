High Rise Fire Breaks Out At The Adirondack Bank Building

The Utica Fire Department is battling a high rise structure fire at The Adirondack Bank building in Downtown Utica.

According to the UFD Facebook page, the fire broke out just after 8:00 a.m. this morning.

Fire crews are still on the scene and we will continue to provide updates throughout the day.

Jeff Monaski of WIBX reports, "there is no smoke, but there are still several rigs and crew members still present." He also mentioned it appears one of the windows was boarded up.

The fire appears to be under control for the time being.