NYS Hunting and Trapping Education Courses Now Available

The DEC is reminding all new hunters and trappers that registration for required hunter education classes is now open.

Courses fill quickly and interested hunters and trappers are encouraged to register early. Each year, more than 45,000 New Yorkers take DEC's hunter and trapper education courses.

DEC Commissioner Seggos said:

Hunting in New York is a proud tradition that helps us manage our state's incredible natural resources. Before getting their license and going afield, all new hunters and trappers must complete a hunter, bowhunter, or trapper education course. I encourage all prospective hunters and trappers to sign up for one of the hundreds of courses offered across New York over the next several months by our dedicated volunteer instructors. We're proud of our hunting safety record in New York, in part because of DEC's Hunter Education Program, which teaches the principles of safe, ethical hunting

Students can register from any device-smartphone, tablet, or computer-24 hours a day, seven days a week. Courses are added continuously throughout the year, so those interested should regularly check the online system to find a course near them.

To locate a hunter or trapper education course, visit the DEC's website.

