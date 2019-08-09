Official Map Shows Where to Pet a Roaming Buffalo

We've been covering the saga of the escaped bison roaming free all over Central New York. That makes this alert all the more poignant.

The folks at the National Park Service have a great sense of humor. On their Facebook page, they released a tongue-in-cheek diagram titled "Wildlife Petting Chart." It's a clever attempt to illustrate the dangers of engaging with wild animals, like the buffalo that recently injured a young girl at Yellowstone National Park. And it's REALLY ironic for us in Central New York, because of the specific animal they chose for the chart:

Credit: National Park Service

The funny diagram shows how there's really NO safe place to pet a buffalo, or ANY wild animal, whether it's roaming through a CNY field or anywhere else. It comes along with a hashtag titled #KeepWildlifeWild.