After 3 Months, Hancock International In Syracuse Finally Opens A Serene New Bar

It seems like the Syracuse Hancock International Airport is making quite a few changes to its concessions. One change is the opening of a brand new bar.

You might call it serene because the name of the bar is actually SYRENITY Bar and Market. Obviously, the airport is playing the name on the City of Syracuse. This is only one of the many changes the airport has been doing lately. That also includes expanding Dunkin' Donuts. That expanded location will be opening up this upcoming Wednesday to the public.

As far as the brand spanking new bar goes, it doesn't seem to be the typical bar you would find at airports across the United States. Instead, this bar is actually open to the public, not just people traveling in and out of Central New York through the Syracuse airport.

What this bar will do is provide you a little taste of CNY before you travel with local beers and wine. That also will give people traveling in sneak peek at what they have in store for them when they stay in the area. SYRENITY Bar and Market also offers up grab-and-go options per a previous Facebook post for those that are in more of a hurry.

Are you on board with the recent changes we have been seeing at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport? If you're flying out of Syracuse on a much-needed vacation soon, you'll have to check them out.

Maybe you'll be flying to one of these great places below.

