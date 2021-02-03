Rome Police Discover Two Handguns After Music Video Shoot

Rome Police are investigating an interesting situation in which two loaded handguns were located at the Shop Right Market grocery store in Rome.

Rome Police Lieutenant Sharon Rood says on Friday, January 29th, 2021 just before 5 p.m. members of the Special Investigations Unit and Detective Division responded to the 300 for reports of suspicious activity. Upon arrival, law enforcement officials located two loaded 9mm handguns following their initial investigation.

A police investigation also revealed that the store was being used by several individuals to record a music video. Police say the two loaded handguns were being used in the recording of the music video. One handgun had an extended magazine containing 28 rounds of 9mm ammunition. The other weapon had a magazine with 7 rounds. A separate magazine of 9mm ammunition was also secured at the scene, according to Lieutenant Sharon Rood.

Police also revealed additional information about the handguns. One of the firearms was reported stolen out of the State of Georgia. Officials say the other weapon was discovered to be reported stolen from Onondaga County. Rome Police say charges are pending further investigation and forensic processing of the handguns and any additional information that would be helpful to police would be greatly appreciated. You can contact Rome Police directly or you can submit anonymous tips to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can call them at 1-866-730-8477.

Rome Police did not release the names of anyone possibly involved in the shooting of the music video or the possession of the stolen firearms. More information on this case may be made available.