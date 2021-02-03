Chittenango Man Arrested Following Shooting Near Sylvan Beach

A Chittenango man is under arrest following a shooting incident that happened at a residence on State Route 13 in the Town of Vienna.

New York State Police say a confrontation that took place at 7289 State Route 13 led to one man being shot and the other being put in handcuffs. Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates 35-year-old Nicholas Damanski of Chittenango and 42-year-old Todd Estes were involved in a physical altercation inside the home, that eventually turned increasingly violent.

Police say at one point during the fight, Damanski allegedly shot Estes with a handgun. Estes was initially transported to Oneida Hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was eventually transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for further treatment. He is currently listed in stable condition.

State Police say their investigators arrested Nicholas Damanski and charged him with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree and Assault in the 2nd degree, both felonies. He was transported to the Oneida County Public Safety Building for arraignment. The investigation into the details surrounding the altercation and what led to shots being fired is ongoing. Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is asked to contact New York State Police or leave an anonymous tip with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. In some cases information submitted to Crime Stoppers that is helpful could lead to a cash reward.

New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, North Bay and Sylvan Beach Fire Departments, and Vineall Ambulance.