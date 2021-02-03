Police Asking For Help Locating Missing Rochester Baby and Mother

The Rochester Police Department has issued a New York State Missing Child alert for the disappearance of a 2-month-old boy, who officials believe is in danger.

According to a missing child alert issued by the state Division on Criminal Justice Services, the boy, 2-month-old Harlem Roberts, was last seen with his mother India Roberts on West Avenue at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Rochester.

Harlem Roberts is 8 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. India is 5 foot, 3 inches and 140 pound. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and white leggings.

New York State's Missing Persons Clearinghouse

Rochester police ask anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact them at (585) 428-6666, or call 911. According to the alert, they may have traveled to the town of Perinton in Monroe County.