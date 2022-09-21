Get Inspired To Decorate This Halloween In The City Of Rome New York

It’s time to get spooky and the City of Rome New York this Halloween. Do you love decorating?

The City of Rome will be hosting a community-wide Halloween Decorating contest for homes all across the city. According to their Facebook page, the entry period to submit will begin on October 1st and run until October 26th. Voting will begin October 27th to October 30th. What the city is looking for is for residents to have their decorations on display the weekend of Halloween, October 28th through October 30th from 7PM to 9:30PM.

Participants must reside in the city limits and only the exteriors of homes will qualify. Voting will be based on four categories: Spookiest, Most Creative, Classiest and Best Overall and will be rated on a “0-5” scale. Judges will vote on the properties the weekend of Halloween and announce the winner on Monday, October 31 on the City’s Facebook page.

Something really cool the city plans to do is with the winners. The winner will be featured on the city of Rome's social media pages and they will be asked to judge next year’s contest.

If you don't want to decorate, and just want to enjoy the decorations, a map will be created of the participating homes and the community can vote for the People’s Choice Award for best decorated home. The map will be shared on the City’s social media pages on October 27th so everyone can check out the homes across the city.

To enter, all you need to do is send your address and photo to Sarah Lokker via email at slokker@romecitygov.com before October 26th at 4:30PM. You can read more online here.

