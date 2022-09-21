Experience the Haunted Tour of the New York State Capitol

Not only is New York historic, but it is also spooky! There is so much to explore across New York, and The Haunted History Trail of New York State makes it so easy to adventure. The Haunted History Trail is a ghost lovers' dream come true. They offer plenty of ghost hunts, guided tours, stays at haunted inns, and more. You think that's all cool, but have you ever thought of exploring the haunted nature of our state's capitol?

The New York State Capitol is loaded with some eerie occurrences, and you have the opportunity to explore it for yourself. With the Capitol Hauntings tours, explore the legends, folklore and tales of unexplained occurrences connected with the State Capitol. Courageous tour-goers can visit the exact spot where a night watchman died in the Capitol Fire of 1911. It's been said that his spirit still patrols and does his rounds each night.

Visit the Assembly Chamber's hidden murals, and learn about the tormented artist who created them. Not to mention, see the "secret demon" carved into stone near the Great Western Staircase. This demon has said to have brought with it the Capitol Curse.

Plus, you can discover which two presidents who are said to have visited the Capitol... after their death. Fact or fiction? That's for you to decide!

Tours are available at the New York State Capital throughout October. Tours are held Monday through Thursday from 5pm and 6pm, and Fridays at 3pm, 5pm, and 6pm.

For more information on parking, dates, times, and more, visit their website.

