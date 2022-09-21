There’s no Hollywood behemoth like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 14 years, 29 movies, and 8 streaming shows on Disney+ have brought in more than 26.6 billion dollars in the US alone. Over the course of the series, a lot of New York has been shown on screen.

New York City’s been featured in most of the MCU projects so far, but the most pivotal moment of the franchise takes place in Upstate. It’s definitely understandable that Marvel fans across the world want to travel to Upstate to see the Avengers home base.

Avengers in Upstate

The Avengers Upstate facility from the MCU Disney loading...

At the very end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, we’re shown a title card for a new building that reads “New Avengers Facility – Upstate New York.” It’s the new home for superheroes and the humans that assist them. The building is seen again in Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Avengers: Infinity War.

In Avengers: Endgame, the Upstate location is the scene of the climactic battle with Thanos that sees the facility destroyed during a battle to decide the fate of the universe. So where can you visit to see the building where the buildup of more than a decade of history’s most-watched movies was settled? It’s not CGI, it’s not in Hollywood, but it’s still quite a trip.

Where Is The Upstate Avengers Facility In Real Life?

Housed in one of the first major public buildings to be designed by Norman Foster, the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts is an art gallery and museum located on the campus of the University of East Anglia, Norwich Oxyman via Wikimedia Commons loading...

As far as the MCU is concerned, Upstate New York turns out to actually be jolly old England. The exterior shots for the New Avengers Facility were all filmed at the University of East Anglia’s Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts in Norwich. Most of Avengers: Age of Ultron was filmed in the UK, so unlike the first Avengers, which shot all over NYC, filming crews weren’t close to the real region.

BUT before you leave in a huff over cinematic trickery, Avengers: Endgame did have some real shots of Upstate New York. According to New York Upstate, footage was clandestinely filmed in the Hudson Valley around Mills Mansion and the Mills Memorial State Park in Staatsburg and added to the backgrounds of some scenes via CGI. So its not technically the ground where Tony Stark and Steve Rogers walked, but it’s the closest you can get without a plane ticket.

