New York Sending Support to Puerto Rico Following Hurricane Devastation

I have to admit that my heart leapt into my throat when I saw photos and videos posted to social media by my favorite high school teacher from Upstate New York who has retired to Puerto Rico.

Ahead of Hurricane Fiona, my teacher was sharing a live video and suddenly, the video completely stopped. I waited in anticipation for an update and after what felt like forever an update was posted that she and her husband were safe but that much of the area around her was completely devastated.

Awful winds and flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona have caused devastation in Puerto Rico and after a call with Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi, Governor Kathy Hochul has vowed that New York will help however possible.

Governor Hochul told the New York State Police to send 50 troopers to Puerto Rico to help with the safety of residents and then for another 50 troopers to be deployed in the next few weeks to help where they are able.

Governor Hochul said, "Our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico are incredibly resilient but, in times like this, New York will be there to help in any way we can, including sending personnel and resources to help the island and its residents recover.”

Hochul also noted that more than a million Puerto Ricans are without power and critical infrastructure systems have been damaged.

According to the office of Governor Hochul, New York has joined forces with Delta, JetBlue, Coca-Cola, New York State’s Building Trades, the Greater New York Hospital Association, and SOMOS Community Care as each have pledged to do whatever they are able to offer support for residents of Puerto Rico as well as to assist with recovery efforts.

Additionally, teams from the New York Power Authority are on stand-by to send teams to the island to lend a hand in getting power restored.

