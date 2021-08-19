Rome Mayor Jackie Izzo issued a State of Emergency on Thursday evening for the City of Rome because of heavy rains and flooding.

Izzo said the heavy rainfall has caused flooding throughout the city including, Lake Delta, the Mohawk River, and Wood Creek.

“Personnel from the Rome Fire and Police Departments are advising residents in the affected areas to evacuate immediately for their health and safety. If you are unable to seek shelter with family or friends, the Rome City School District and the local Red Cross have opened a shelter at Rome Free Academy for those displaced as a result of the flooding."

Mayor Izzo asked residents to contact the Rome Police Department at 315-339-7780 if they were dealing with critical flooding issues and directions would be provided.

Rainfall is expected to subside overnight and a generally cloudy day is in the forecast for Friday, which will allow water levels to subside.

