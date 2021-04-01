Due to declining COVID infection rates and rising vaccination rates, both Utica and Rome will allow sports and recreational activities at city facilities starting tomorrow.

Basketball and tennis courts will be open in both Utica and Rome.

Both municipalities are targeting April 19 to open city parks for all other activities, including soccer, baseball and softball.

A permit is required in Utica to used a city park or field. Residents can apply for a permit by calling (315) 738-1342.

Officials say plans are subject to change depending on the fluctuation of local COVID infection rates and the weather.

Mayor Rob Palmieri and Mayor Jackie Izzo are also coordinating with state and local health officials to determiner when senior centers can safely re-open.

“I am pleased Mayor Izzo and I can announce the reopening of our city parks. This is an important milestone as we strive to transition back to normal as quickly, but safely as possible. It is important we continue to be diligent in our fight against COVID, and keep ourselves and neighbors safe, by observing all public health guidelines,” said Palmieri.