Ozzy Osbourne’s Health Regime ‘Inspiring,’ Says Daughter

Ozzy Osbourne’s oldest child, Aimee, said the veteran singer was “doing really well” as he dealt with the health issues that have befallen him in recent years. Meanwhile, his wife, Sharon, confirmed that his farewell tour has been rebooked.

Osbourne’s road trip went through several postponements even before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the live-music industry, as he struggled with a life-threatening blood infection then a serious fall that sent him back to surgery. Last year, Osbourne admitted he’d fallen victim to depression before refocusing to work on his most recent album, Ordinary Man.

“He's doing really well,” Aimee told Yahoo! Entertainment in a new interview. “He got an incredible physiotherapist, and he has really just come leaps and bounds. He swims an hour a day and does his physio an hour a day, and he's a very regimented, disciplined person. So that's very inspiring.”

She also said she's spent the entire isolation period with her parents, calling it “quality time." “There have been a couple of scary moments, where any time you have a slight temperature or you don't feel 100 percent, and your mind goes to the worst place,' Aimee explained. "There's been a couple of times where it's been like, ‘Oh, my God, what if I'm sick?’ But I think everyone has gone through that during this year at some point.”

In a separate interview with Planet Rock Radio, Sharon noted that “Ozzy’s tour has been rebooked. The British tour, he’ll be back in ’22. ... Everybody’s booking their tours again for, like, 2022, and to find availabilities right now, it’s crazy. … Agents and facilities are going nuts, trying to get everybody back. It will be exciting. I think it will be a very exciting time when bands do go back, and it’ll be joyous.”

She also said Ozzy was continuing work on his next album, which was delayed while producer Andrew Watt recovered from COVID-19. “We’re going to do a movie of Ozzy’s life story and he’s got to do the soundtrack to that," she note. "So, I’ll keep him busy, let’s put it that way."