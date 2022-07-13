Rochester Suspects Arrested After Loaded 9mm Allegedly Found in Car During Traffic Stop
Two Rochester residents are under arrest, facing multiple charges after police say a loaded gun was allegedly found in their car during a traffic stop.
The New York State Police says that they stopped a vehicle on North Clinton Avenue on Saturday, July 9, 2022. According to a written release, the NYSP says that while police were talking with the two people inside the vehicle, “troopers located a loaded 9 MM handgun with 9 live rounds.”
The two suspects were identified as 36-year-old Renaldo J. Napier and 30-year-old Dvonte D. Kennedy.
Napier and Dvonte were charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (for previous conviction)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (for defaced weapon)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree
Both suspects were brought to the Monroe County Jail pending arraignment.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]