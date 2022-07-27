Rochester Man Arrested After Traffic Stop on North Clinton Avenue

A Rochester man is under arrest facing weapons charges following a traffic stop.

State Police say they stopped the driver of a car travelling on North Clinton Avenue in the city of Rochester at approximately 7:03pm on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

While interviewing the driver following the stop State Police determined that the driver’s New York identification had been suspended. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Charles J. Gibson of Rochester, did not have a license either.

After learning that there was no legal driver in the vehicle, according to a written release from the New York State Police, “troopers located a loaded .380 caliber handgun with (six) live rounds.”

Photo Credit: New York State Police (July 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (July 2022) loading...

Gibson was then arrested. He was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (previous conviction)

The driver of the vehicle was given traffic tickets and subsequently released.

Gibson was brought to the Monroe County Jail pending arraignment.

