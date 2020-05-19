RFA Looking At Drive Through Graduation

A “drive-through” graduation ceremony at RFA Stadium seems to be the most likely option to take place for the Class of 2020.

This past week, Superintendent Peter C. Blake wrote about the topic of the Class of 2020 graduation scheduled for June 27th with the options that the RFA advisors have looked at. What was decided that either way, RFA is holding graduation on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 as previously scheduled (with a rain date of Sunday, June 28).

By holding the date, this allows families and students to prepare, schedule, and plan. While hosting an event in July or August was explored, families and students already have June 27 on their calendars and we cannot assure that ALL students will have the ability to reschedule or be available at a later date.

Blake outlined three possible outcomes for the ceremony:

1) Full traditional graduation as RFA has always had.

2) A modified graduation for students only.

Students will participate in the ceremony with social distancing on the field, no spectators. The even will be live streamed as it always is.

3) A drive through graduation inside the stadium for students and their families.

The last option would work by students driving into the stadium, exit their vehicles briefly to receive their diploma and take a photo with family, and then exit.

Blake mentions that given that the restrictions for gatherings are still in place, and most likely will not be modified before this event, the drive through seems most likely. However, they are currently planning for everything.

