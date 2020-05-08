McIlroy, Johnson, Fowler and Wolff headline the TaylorMade Driving Relief event marking the return of televised golf to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

Golf returns to your TV on Sunday May 17th. The PGA TOUR, NBC Sports and Sky Sports announced the news that the event is centered around a $3 million charity skins match. This match is supported by UnitedHealth Group to raise money and awareness for the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation, two organizations helping to lead COVID-19 relief efforts.

PGA Tours reports All four golfers will donate their time for the 18-hole, two-man team skins competition, with McIlroy/Johnson playing for the American Nurses Foundation and Fowler/Wolff playing for the CDC Foundation.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

You'll be able to watch live coverage from 2PM - 6PM through NBC, The GOLF Channel, NBCSN, Sky Sports and other PGA TOUR global media partners.

“We are excited about the safe and responsible return of live golf and the opportunity to raise significant funds for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic through the TaylorMade Driving Relief event,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “With four of the PGA TOUR’s top stars in Rory, Rickie, Dustin and Matthew of Team TaylorMade participating and UnitedHealth Group serving as the foundation of charitable giving, and Farmers Insurance providing an additional bonus pool, golf fans around the world can look forward to a unique, interactive and entertaining event that will help those in need.”

PGA TOUR will follow all guidelines, executive orders and mandates issued by the state of Florida, Palm Beach County and the city of Juno Beach.