RANKED: The Top 25 Golf Courses in Upstate New York

Some of the most beautiful places in Upstate New York can be found at our many golf courses. For the most part they are all stunning, and historic. Some of the country clubs and golf courses in the following gallery date back to the 1800s.

Even if you are not a golfer, you will certainly fawn over the stunning golf course and country clubs depicted for each entry. Sweeping views of the Adirondacks. Some courses offer a painter's view of the Hudson River. Small towns with great, Gilded Age country clubs in places like Victor, Cooperstown, Lewiston, Conklin, and Sleepy Hollow. Each is as pretty as a postcard.

There are many rankings of the best golf courses in New York State floating around out there. From golf magazines, to online websites and blogs, you can pick and choose among a wide variety of "best of" lists. Surprisingly (and I have checked many of them) almost all the golf courses listed below are also ranked on other sites as well. So I think there is a general consensus as to which ones are the best.

For this gallery we used a website called Top 100 Golf Courses, in association with sports business TaylorMade. We like this list because each entry (and they cover the entire state) is accompanied by some very interesting course data, history, and trivia. The website we used is linked throughout the gallery so you can check in and see where other courses also ranked.

Have you played any of these great Upstate New York golf courses?

