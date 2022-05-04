World’s Greatest Golfer Shooter McGavin Golfing In Upstate New York

Have you ever dreamed of golfing with the world's greatest golfer? We aren't talking Tiger Woods, we are talking Shooter McGavin of course.

Gentlemen's Corner Barber Shop and Cooperstown Connection are hosting "Shooter’s Tour" on Friday August 5th at The Skenandoa Golf Club in Clinton. This inaugural charity golf tournament will benefit the Utica Children’s Museum.

Test your skills against the one and only Shooter McGavin. Golfer registration will be announced soon."

Shooter McGavin aka actor Christopher McDonald is an Upstate New York native and noted Buffalo Bills fan. He was raised in Romulus New York, and graduated from Hobart College in Geneva.

In addition to playing the World's Best Golfer in Happy Gilmore in 1996, McDonald has starred in several other classics including Flubber, Superhero Movie, House Arrest, Leave It To Beaver, The Perfect Storm, and many other classic 90s films. McDonald has appeared in nearly 200 other films, how amazing is that?

We have reached out to Gentlemen's Corner Barber Shop for more information on this tournament, and how you can golf with a legend. Once we have that info, we will update this story.

Shooter McGavin Video Goes Viral

McDonald, advertises himself as Shooter on Cameo. You can pay to send a classic video to a friend. McDonald was a guest of honor at a Springfield Thunderbirds game this past April. The Thunderbirds are the AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues. According to The Spun, McDonald was presented with the T-Birds' version of the gold jacket from Happy Gilmore. He even did his trademark celebration on the ice.

This Whitesboro, NY Golf Course Is For Sale And Is A Hole In One If You're An Avid Golfer For a cool $1.3 Million, this golf course could be your domain. With 18 holes and plenty of space, take a look at the picturesque scenery and image hitting under par here at what could be your very own course.

12 Of The Top Golf Courses In Oneida County Oneida County has 30 golf courses that are within a 28 minutes drive. Here are 12 of the top courses in Oneida County.