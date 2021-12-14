Rescuers Use ‘Jaws of Life’ To Free Deer in Lower Hudson Valley

There are so many scenarios that first responders can face on any given day when on the job. It often calls for split decisions and some creative thinking to get the job done. Officials are saying it was a team effort to free an animal that was stuck in between a fence in Rockland County. The device used to free the distressed wildlife has been often used through the years to help humans trapped in wreckage.

ABC says that a deer got stuck in a fence in the Town of Ramapo. The officers from the Town of Ramapo Police Department were reportedly unable to free the animal, so they called for backup. Soon, the Hillcrest Fire Company was on the scene. ABC says they used the "Jaws of Life" to safely free the deer. The deer was then able to free itself, and while a bit shaken up, is said to be okay.

Helping wildlife and household pets is just part of the job. We've heard the stories of police and firefighters saving cats who get stuck in the top of trees. But how about getting stuck in a dryer vent? Firefighters in New York reportedly spent over an hour cutting and removing parts of a dryer vent where a young kitten had gotten stuck in a house under construction. This was a delicate case, where the first responders have to dismantle the structure piece by piece, but not hurt the animal that is trapped inside. The Bridgehampton Fire Department updated the status on their Facebook, saying that the 4 to 5-week old kitten was rescued. The Southampton Town Animal Control Officer said the kitten is safe and is waiting to be adopted.

We often see animals heading indoors as we enter the colder months, looking for warmth and shelter. Now is especially the time to be aware of these sorts of things. You never know when wildlife or maybe the neighbor's pet could need assistance on your own property.

