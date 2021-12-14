These 3 Bands Coming to Times Union Center in Albany! Just Announced!

As 2021 comes to a close let's not look back! Let's look ahead to 2022, a year that is destined to ROCK!

As of today there are already over 20 Rock shows scheduled to take place in the Capital Region alone next year and it's not even January 1st! I'll give you the full rundown with artist dates and venue information down below but let's start with the latest news!

Korn with Chevelle and Code Orange are scheduled to perform at the Times Union Center in Albany on Sunday March 20, 2022! Tickets for this show go on sale Friday December 17, 2021 at 9am at Ticketmaster.com.

The latest album from Korn is called "Requiem" and the full album will be released on February 4, 2022. The first single, "Start the Healing" is out now.

Chevelle's newest album "Niratias" came out on March 5, 2021

The latest from Code Orange is called "Out for Blood"

This is just the latest Rock concert announcement for the Capital Region. As the shows continue to be scheduled, we will continue to update the list. Take a look at what we have so far.

