Will State Mask Mandate Be Enough? Central New York Spotlight On New COVID Numbers

With a New York State mask mandate now in place for indoor public spaces, COVID-19 cases numbers are expected to stabilize. Considering that we're on the brink of the holidays when people want to gather with friends and loved ones, will the mask mandate make enough of a difference? Only time will tell. In the meanwhile, health officials on a national, state, and local level all continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated.

Otsego County's Public Health Director Heidi Bond says "We know that social distancing, wearing masks and getting vaccinated works. Please continue to take the proper precautions to protect yourselves and those most at risk and get vaccinated".

OTSEGO COUNTY COVID REPORT

Looking at COVID-19 case numbers reported by The Otsego County Department of Health (12/13): There are currently 340 known active cases and there are 10 people currently hospitalized with COVID-related complications. The total COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 91. The Health Dept. has a COVID-19 dashboard with daily updates for the latest information.

Booster shots are now available to ALL ADULTS 18 and older. To stay up to date on vaccine clinics in Otsego County, visit www.bassett.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine and www.otsegocounty.com. Also, keep in mind that you can receive a vaccine through your Bassett Healthcare Network provider and at various local pharmacies.

DELAWARE COUNTY COVID REPORT

Case numbers are even higher in Delaware County right now. Delaware County Health officials have an update from 12/13, reporting 321 active cases with 12 people hospitalized. There are 3 new deaths reported since our last update on Dec. 8 with the total number of deaths related to coronavirus complications now at 81. Go to delawarecountypublichealth.com/covid-19/#Dash to access the Delaware County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard. DCPH also reported the following information about those contracting COVID in the county...

54.1% of the total population are vaccinated

74% of the positive cases are unvaccinated

26% of the positive cases are vaccinated

11% of the positive cases are Pre-K-12th students/employees

<1% of the positive cases are college students/employees

CHENANGO COUNTY COVID REPORT

In Chenango County, the health department reported on December 13, there are now 303 active cases in the county with 10 hospitalizations and the total of deaths related to the virus is now up to 92 with 1 new death since our last report.

The level of COVID-19 transmission remains HIGH in Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For those who are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.co.chenango.ny.us/public-health/nursing/covid19.php to find information on the latest clinics available. Those who wish to receive the vaccine need to register online.

Get our free mobile app

Each County's Current Vaccination Rate

Health officials in our tri-county area are continuing the message to those unvaccinated: "get vaccinated as soon as possible". The percentage of those getting vaccines is slowly creeping up each week. Currently, the vaccination rate in Chenango County's TOTAL population with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is at 61.7%, Delaware County's vaccine rate is at 59.1%. In Otsego County, the percentage of residents 12 and older with at least one dose is 62.9%.

Pop-up Vaccination Sites Across New York State:

Back in September, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that pop-up vaccination sites would be coming to communities to increase the vaccination rate in kids 12 and older. The pop-up locations change every week. To find out the latest location, visit covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/nys-vaxtoschool-pop-locations.

Below is a list of resources for vaccines for those 5 and older:

NYS Am I eligible site: am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov

Or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829)

For UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital you may call 607-337-4888

For BASSETT you may call the information line at 605-547-5555 or visit Bassett.org.

If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19 CLICK HERE to learn what to do next.

To find a COVID-19 testing site near you visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing.

To get information about COVID-19 vaccination distribution, CLICK HERE.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system