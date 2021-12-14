Trigger Warning: This video below, while not graphic in nature, does contain sensitive "choking" subject matter and might be a little too intense for some viewers.

Photo: Screengrab from NYSP Facebook

It's a parent's worst nightmare, especially if it happens to an infant. I can't tell you how many times I had panic attacks at the thought of just seeing my or any other kid gasping for breath but it does happen. More often than not, whatever got dislodged will work its way out, but sometimes actual choking is happening - horrifying to say the least.

Photo: Screengrab from NYSP Facebook

Watch below as a State Trooper saves an infant who was choking on a pancake.

A situation unfolded out in Central New York and fortunately, thanks to a fast-acting New York Trooper from Binghamton, a choking infant lives to take another bite.

According to the Facebook page of the New York State Police , Trooper David Draudt responded to a call for a two-year-old child choking on a pancake, unresponsive.

In the 75-second body-cam video from November 29th, Draudt is seen hopping out of his patrol car, putting his gloves on while he makes his way toward the front door. That's where he's greeted by the boy's grandma who points him toward the kitchen, where you can see a little boy and his mom on the kitchen floor.

In the video, Draudt explains that once he was inside the house he only had a few seconds to assess the situation before delivering successful "back blows" which dislodged the pancake. That allowed the trooper to scoop out the pancake with his finger.

*Warning, this video could be graphic for some*