Rent this Luxurious Mansion in Queensbury and Live Like a King!

Spring is here and the temperature around the Capital Region is slowly starting to rise, very slowly. Soon we will turn our attention to Summer vacation, swimming and maybe some outdoor adventures! It would be great have a destination nearby that offers all of that and more!

I have found the perfect 'staycation' for you, if you have $17,000!

You can rent just about any structure imaginable in New York State. Search online for a few minutes and you will find treehouses, glamping and octagon houses but have you ever considered renting a mansion?

This Airbnb listing in Queensbury, New York has a lot to offer but it also costs a lot, at least in my world. For $2,500 per night or approximately $17,500 for the week you will have access to 9 Adirondack acres, your own pool and much more!

Here are some of the features of this luxurious mansion in Queensbury:

Indoor and outdoor kitchens

Swimming pool,

Basketball court with lights to play at night

Koi pond

Game room with pool table and more

8 bedrooms

Hot tub

Pickle Ball Court (I don't know what that is but they have it)

You can have up to 16 guests so that's around $1,000 per person if you stay the week! Even with 16 guests you will have plenty of room and comfort with 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Chow down in the chef’s kitchen and chill in front of one of the gas fireplaces.

Let's take a look around this Adirondack mansion and see if it's something for you and 15 of your friends.

Rent This Queensbury, NY Mansion for $2,500/night This Airbnb listing features, an outside kitchen, basketball court with lights, koi pond, game room and 8 bedrooms. That's just the beginning.

