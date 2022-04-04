This Might Just Be The Quirkiest House For Sale In New York

If odd and unique is your thing, good luck finding a house better than this one.

This home is a prime example of how wild and crazy design ideas were in a different decade. Take a trip back to 1962, and this house wasn't only innovative, but incredibly in style too.

Everything About It Is Interesting

Kathyrine Tomann/Houlihan Lawrence Inc. Kathyrine Tomann/Houlihan Lawrence Inc. loading...

Look at those floor plans. In a typical home you'll see square dimensions for certain main rooms, but not at this one in Wappingers Falls. For a lot of homes seeing a floorplan gives you a good idea of how you might lay out a home, but not here. The floor plan only begins to give you some insight into the home, you really have to look through the pictures from inside.

Kathyrine Tomann/Houlihan Lawrence Inc. Kathyrine Tomann/Houlihan Lawrence Inc. loading...

When you enter through the front door, you look directly at the kitchen, but with half a flight of stairs on the left, you enter the living room which is definitely eccentric. If you go the other way, you have a half wall that divides a portion of the home into a little home gym.

Kathyrine Tomann/Houlihan Lawrence Inc. Kathyrine Tomann/Houlihan Lawrence Inc. loading...

This humble, or not so humble abode is defined as a mid-century A-frame house. While on the surface, it may not look to be the largest home, it has size. The total square footage is just over 2,000. Also, this home has 1.5 acres of land along with it. Price tag? $750,000.

Quirky New York Home For Sale Is So 1962 18 Peter Dr, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

$750,000 3 bd / 3 ba 2,149 square feet

