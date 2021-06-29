Summer vacation for your kids oftentimes means parents having to find different activities within the community to keep them occupied. And the cheaper the better, right?

Grab your dolla dolla bills ya'll, Regal at Destiny USA is bringing back their Summer Movie Express, meaning $1 entry into select movies playing at the theater this summer.

Starting today through September 1, you can watch the following movies playing at the theater for $1:

Week 1: LEGO Batman Movie & Pokemon Detective Pikachu

Week 2: Croods: A New Age & Muppet Movie

Week 3: LEGONinjango Movie & Trolls World Tour

Week 4: Sonic the Hedgehog & Sing

Week 5: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse & Angry Birds Movie 2

Week 6: Minions & LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Week 7: Despicable Me & Kung Fu Panda

Week 8: Madagascar & How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World

Week 9: Dora and the Lost City of Gold & Goosebumps

Week 10: Secret Life of Pets & Dolittle

You will definitely want to get your tickets in advance, as this is something that has sold out in the past for Regal, and it probably will again this year.

With rapid improvements in COVID-19 case rates, increasingly widespread vaccinations, and recent CDC guidance that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or socially distance, the movie theater industry will continue to meet or exceed state and local public health guidelines.

State and local guidelines vary based on local conditions and vaccination rates.

The CDC continues to recommend masks and social distancing for vaccinated people.

Masks will not be required unless you are not vaccinated. Those not vaccinated, including children, masks can be removed only while eating and drinking while seated in an auditorium. Employees will monitor auditoriums throughout each performance as a standard practice.

Get our free mobile app

Are you excited for the Summer Movie Express? Let us know inside our station app.

Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked:

CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s