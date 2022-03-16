One of Only 28 Drive-In Theaters Left in New York State On the Market

Ever dreamed of owning a drive-in movie theater? There are less than 30 left in New York that are still in operation and one is up for sale in Central New York.

The last of Otsego County's three Drive-in Movie Theatres, the Unadilla Drive-In is now for sale. The outdoor theatre first opened in 1956. It's been owned and operated by the Wilson family for the past 27 years, who are ready to move on.

Although we have thoroughly enjoyed our time serving our community, we are ready to pass the torch. We are hoping to find new motivated owners who will cherish this piece of American nostalgia as much as we have.

Anyone interested in buying the Drive-In was asked to email unadilladrivein@gmail.com for more information. The messages rolled in. The Wilson's received an overwhelming number of responses regarding the sale.

We are really excited that there are so many members of our community that are interested in keeping the theatre running. We appreciate your patience as we review these requests.

The first movie played on the outdoor Unadilla Drive-In screen in 1956 for about 400 cars. The single-screen was replaced in 2012. There's also a new digital projector and the snack bar has been upgraded.

Credit - Unadilla Drive-In via Facebook Credit - Unadilla Drive-In via Facebook loading...

Unadilla Drive-In is one of only 28 theaters left in New York, the most of any state in the country, and the only one in Central New York.

Credit - Unadilla Drive-In via Facebook Credit - Unadilla Drive-In via Facebook loading...

Business Opportunities

There are several business opportunities in New York State. You can own a bar on the water in Lake George or a former animal farm that's been turned into an outdoor retreat with plenty of camping and luxury stay options.

Old Catskill Game Farm Up For Sale....Again Want to own a nearly 200 acres farm? The Old Catskill Game Farm is on the market. Take a virtual tour.