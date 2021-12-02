You Can Now Stay In The “Home Alone” Home

You can now spend part of your holiday season in the same home where Kevin McCallister fought off the "Wet Bandits" in one of the most famous Christmas movies of all time.

"Home Alone" was an instant smash hit when it was released in 1990. The movie featured a young Macaulay Culkin, as Kevin McCallister who is left home by his family as they go on vacation. While home by himself he set several homemade booby traps to ward off two criminals known as "The Wet Bandits".

Now you have a chance to stay in the home that was used in the film and it comes with a battle plan and booby traps!

Currently listed on Airbnb, for a one-night stay only is the home that was used in the film. The listing for the rental will go live on December 7th and it only costs $25 to stay but the home will only be available to rent for one night, December 12th.

If you are thinking about trying to good a stay just know that the home is located in Winnetka, Illinois, and according to the post this is not a contest, so you will have to pay for your own travel to the home.

The best part of the rental is that according to the host "Buzz" who was the older brother in the "Home Alone" movie series this is the first time anyone has been allowed to stay in the home and Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness when the home is rented.

Again the booking starts on December 7th, so if you are interested you can get booking information HERE.

