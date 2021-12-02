There's a Christmas lights display in Chadwicks that puts Clark Griswold to shame.

Josh Rapke spends countless hours every year hanging Christmas lights, lots and lots of lights. "Before we were married 14 years ago, he always talked about doing Christmas lights," his wife Bridget said. "I never took him seriously."

He wasn’t kidding, and not even Mother Nature can stop Josh from setting up his annual holiday display. "My fingers are screaming from doing this in the cold and I’m sure that I’m about to be kicked out of my neighborhood but, I love this time of year," joked Josh.

Credit - Josh Rapke

There are more lights this year, new custom music, and a little bit of Disney magic. "After we had our first daughter we went to Disney and fell In love with it all," Bridget shared. "Disney sparks joy for us so Josh started making hand-painted characters to add to his display."

Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs, Lady and the Tramp, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell, and Dumbo are just a few of the Disney icons that join Frosty, Rudolph, and The Grinch among the twinkling lights. And Josh added even more characters this year. "He officially now has more than Clark Griswold," joked Bridget. "I just wanted some candles in the windows and maybe a lit wreath with icicle lights, but he won’t hear anything of the sort. He spends hours hanging them all, jamming out to Christmas tunes, and stands there in awe when he's done."

Photo Credit - Bridget Rapke

You can stand in awe too. Check out the pictures below, the video above, or see it in person at 205 Florence Court in Chadwicks, New York. "I might add a few more characters, but I'm pretty much done," said Josh.

Elaborate Christmas Display in Chadwicks Puts Clark Griswold to Shame

Walk and Drive Thru Light Displays in NY to Get You in Christmas Spirit There are a number of walk or drive-thru holiday light displays around New York to take the family and get in the holiday spirit.

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple.