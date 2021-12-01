There's a lot of questions that I have about this, and it's definitely a lot to process. However, it *technically* doesn't violate any laws - does it?

According to Newsweek, a woman was aboard a Delta flight that regularly travels from Syracuse, New York to Atlanta, Georgia. She had her pet cat as a carry-on item for the trip.

Allegedly, she pulled out her hairless cat that was swaddled like a baby and tried breastfeeding it. When crew members asked her to stop and put the cat away, she refused.

One of the flight attendants allegedly on board posted a now deleted video to TikTok explaining what went down.

Her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to latch and she wouldn't put the cat back in the carrier. And the cat was screaming for its life.

Another man took to Twitter with a photo that appears to capture of message sent using the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS.)

The message read "PAX in 13A is breastfeeding a cat and will not put the cat back in its carrier when FA requested." Is it me or does that message seem really...funny...to come across a screen like that?

As you can imagine, Reddit users are going absolutely bananas cracking jokes about this bizarre situation.

"Have you ever seen a cat's teeth? That woman is insane." Can't say I didn't have the same thought.

"You can breastfeed anything with a mouth." True, but very uncomfortable to think about.

Turns out that she didn't get in trouble for the breast feeding part. It was more so because she refused to put the cat back in the carrier, which is understandable. There's no confirmation of where the woman was from, but the fact it happened on a flight from Syracuse to Atlanta is mind boggling.

I wish I was making this story up, but alas, it is real.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom