Go Dashing Through the Snow on Only Lantern Lit Sleigh Ride in the Adirondacks

Go dashing through the snow on a lantern-lit open sleigh, gliding through the mountains you'll go, smiling all the way.

Experience the beauty of a snowy night on the only lantern-lit sleigh ride in the Adirondacks. Glide over mountain trails and the shores of Lake Clear, as real kerosene lanterns light your way.

The oldest operating lodge in the 6 million acre Adirondack Park partners with a local farm to offer lantern-lit sleigh rides for a unique winter adventure. Make it a weekend getaway by staying in a secluded chalet complete with your own fireplace at Lake Clear Lodge & Retreat. You can even enjoy a 1920s inspired speakeasy dinner, where you'll need a password to get in. There's even cross country skiing and snowshoeing available for more winter fun.

The sleigh ride season typically runs from mid-December into the first weekend in March. Learn more and get prices for an overnight stay and lantern-lit sleigh ride at Lakeclearlodge.com.

Lake Clear Lodge may be the only place in the Adirondacks with lantern-lit sleigh rides but there are other options for horseback riding. The Adirondack Equine Center in Lake Placid also offers several horseback riding options during the winter, including horse sleighs rides with heated seats, just not at night.

Need more ideas to enjoy the winter season in New York state? Here are several not to miss options this year.

Take Enchanting Winter Stroll Through the Adirondack Wild Lights Take an enchanting stroll through the Adirondacks when the forest comes to life. Lights and music turn The Wild Center into a winter wonderland.

Curl, Bike, Bump & Skate the Canal in NY This Winter Curl, bike, bump and skate the canal this winter at Canalside in Buffalo, New York.