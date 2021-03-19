The best way to welcome spring to Central New York, is by heading out to the Welcome Spring Food Truck Event happening in Remsen New York.

It's all coming up on Saturday March 20th from 4PM - 7PM at 9750 Main Street in Remsen. The weather will be sunny and nice, and the food will taste amazing when you know it's all for a good cause. The food trucks are a fundraiser for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, sponsored by the team Penguin Platoon.

Food trucks that will be on hand are Brake From the Grind, Doughboy’s BBQ, and Stathis Greek food trucks. All of the trucks accept cash or cards for payment.

Look for menus, ordering information, and updates on the Welcome Spring Food Trucks Facebook event page.

Making Strides of Utica

This years event is scheduled for Sunday, October 17th at 10AM at the Masonic Care Community on Bleecker Street of Utica.

Want to donate more to Making Strides of Utica? Download the American Cancer Society FUNdraising app. It's a way to donate, or ask for donations via email or text, start a Facebook Fundraiser, and more. You'll also be able to accept donations with different payment methods including: credit/debit cards, checks, PayPal, Apple Pay, and Android Pay. You can learn more here.

For questions on how to volunteer, or be involved in anyway, contact Robert.Elinskas@cancer.org or 315-257-7386.