Barnfest Returns for 2022 to Main Street in Remsen, New York
In 2021 due to coronavirus concerns, officials with the festival decided it was in the best interest of all involved to wait a year for things to settle down.
With concern and consideration for our residents, participants, guests, and capacity to meet health and safety requirements, we have decided to pause the Barn FOTA until 2022. Additional information will be communicated to vendors by mail in the coming weeks."
It was announced on their Facebook page that the Remsen Barnfest will happen September 24 and 25.
What IS Barnfest?
The Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts is a juried arts and crafts festival with over 250 exhibitors and a variety of food and entertainment. The festival is held each year, rain or shine, during the 4th full weekend in September on Main Street in Remsen, NY. Remsen is located 12 miles north of Utica on Route 12. Admission to the festival is free.
What Vendors Will Be at Barnfest for 2022?
- Joan Stier
- Kingsley Street -
- Matteson's Market
- Michael Smith Graphics
- Muddy Mary’s Gourmet
- Patchwork Plus
- Peg’s Yarn Creations
- Perfect Treasures
- Renaissance Pesto
- Ringsroc
- Serene & Evergreen
- Shutter Shock Photography Art
- Silly Goats Soap Co.
- Soni’s Suds Soap
- Spring Creek Lavender
- Squirrel-Eze
- Sterling Works by Jody Inc.
- Steuben Art Works
- Sticky Dick’s Honey Products
- A Teaspoon Of Silver
- Tonya Fuller Prints
- Tucker Spring Organics
- Wildways Photography
- The Wine Slushie Guy
- Witch Way Home
- Woodrich Creations
- The Arctic Ermine
- Barbara’s Glassworks
- Busy B. Apiaries
- Chatterwalls
- Cheese Filled
- Cinnamon Treasures
- Creative Images
- Deb’s Tree-Ations
- Faithful Friends
- Golden Hands Design
- Grassy Cow Dairy
- Hilltop Pottery
- Images By Michael
- Jalin of Vermont
How Do I Get Involved?
Allegedly, there is no more room available to be part of the festival as a vendor. However, they are looking for some help to put on the event. If you're looking to volunteer, you can call 315-831-4257 or email remsenbarnfota@yahoo.com.