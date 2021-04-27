We've missed the Soda Fountain Restaurant in Remsen, and if you have to, then we have some great news. They've announced an opening date for the summer season.

Owners Steve and Lynn Boucher told the Rome Sentinel they are shooting to open on May 6, 2021, and hopefully will remain open for the entire season through September.

The Soda Fountain opened in 2008 when Steve Boucher came back to his hometown after a successful career in sales to open the retro-inspired restaurant. They have been in limbo ever since the coronavirus hit. After 11 years, they closed for the season in 2019 and have yet to reopen.

They have been in limbo for quite some time and considered moving to Utica so the restaurant could be open year-round. In August 2020, Boucher said the Village of Remsen had approached him about purchasing the Soda Fountain's building to use as village offices, but all that was put on hold when the pandemic struck.

We're thrilled they are out of limbo and committed to reopening for their great and faithful customers.

Things will be a little different at The Soda Fountain due to COVID, but everything is, right? There will be reduced seating, and they strongly encourage you to make a reservation so they can accommodate you. Who will be first in line?

Please support local and make a point to stop into the 50's style restaurant and order some terrific homemade specials like Chicken and Biscuits, Meatloaf, Friday Haddock Dinners, and of course great burgers, shakes, and sundaes.

