It's been a holiday tradition in Remsen for decades and if you haven't seen the elaborate Christmas lights display, you'll be blown away.

The holiday village filled with lights, inflatables and so much more is home to Bill and Lucinda Roberts. The couple, who are in their 70s, have been decorating their large property for years. "They have been decorating my entire life," their granddaughter Erica McIntyre says. "It really is a site to see for those with children or those who are just young at heart. People travel from all over to it and some people even visit as their yearly tradition."

The display takes weeks to prepare and McIntyre says her grandparents, find time to put it up every year. "They normally do it complete by themselves. This year a few of the grandchildren and great grandchildren got together to help out and we got most of it done together with the help of their direction of course."

The property features a huge pond and a long driveway, all covered in lights. "It's a lot of work but they know how many people look forward to them every year," said McIntyre.

This is the 46th year the Roberts have decorated their property for the holidays. Years ago, McIntyre says her grandfather use to stand at the end of the driveway, dressed as Santa Clause, handing out candy canes to the children.

Santa may have retired but the lights are still lit. You can check out the elaborate Christmas display at 9444 Sixty Road in Remsen, New York.