Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Californication’ Is Now a Video Game

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to play a video game based off of Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Californication?" Well, now you don't have to! Developer Miquel Camps Orteza has created a fully-fledged video game based on the 1999 track.

"Californication" is the title track of the band's seventh studio album. The song's music video itself has a very early-Playstation feel, so it makes since why someone would want to turn the song into an actual video game.

According to Orteza, "I wanted to play that game so bad! It's 2022 and I haven't seen anyone [make] the game, so I challenged myself to create it. I have selected some epic moments from the video and turned into 7 levels, each one with different game mechanics. I hope you like this game."

The game itself, available to download on both Windows PC and mac0S, doesn't include any music (most likely due to legal reasons), but there are buttons in the game with YouTube links that play the official song and covers. For more information about the game, go here.

The response from the game seems to be pretty positive thus far, with one Twitter user writing, "I have waited 25 years of my life for this game to be a real thing thank you so much." At the time of this writing, Red Hot Chili Peppers have yet to comment on what they think of the game.

In other RHCP news, the band recently released the new single "Black Summer" with an accompanying music video. The track comes off of the band's upcoming album Unlimited Love, due out April 1 via Warner Records. The album will be the first with John Frusciante since 2006, and their frist with producer Rick Rubin since 2011.

Red Hot Chilli Peppers, "Californication" Music Video