Flea Reveals Why He Doesn’t Like Fans Asking for Photos

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea revealed why he doesn’t like fans asking him for photos.

He explained his attitude to the situation in a series of tweets after a fan known as Luke posted a short video, taken at a distance, of a conversation he and some friends had had with Flea and singer Anthony Kiedis.

“Thank you (and AK) for being so kind and genuine while meeting us,” Luke wrote. “You both are such rays of sunshine; you didn’t have to stop and chat but you did and I hope you know that you really impacted our lives. we love you and AK with all of our hearts!”

The comment led to other fans telling Luke that it was rare for Kiedis to stop for a conversation, although the other band members were well-known for doing so. “Wow, that makes the meeting with him and Flea way more special,” he responded. “Perhaps he just felt comfortable in that moment; none of my friends nor I asked for a photo or autograph or anything – we just talked, so maybe that had to do with his interaction with us.”

Flea tweeted: “It’s because you all generated a kind and gentle light, and you didn’t ask for a picture. We are always down to talk and chat; asking for a photo ruins it instantly.” Another fan then asked what was wrong with people asking for photos. “There’s nothing wrong with it,” the bassist said. “But it ruins having actual conversation. It is a transaction.”

Another follower argued: “Posing for a quick picture shouldn’t be a chore. For fans, meeting you guys is such a memorable moment that they want to capture it and value it forever. I’m pretty sure you’ve wanted photos alongside your heroes?” But Flea replied: “I have never asked anyone to take a photo with me once in my life.”

The Chili Peppers are currently on tour, ahead of releasing Return of the Dream Canteen – their second album this year – on Oct. 14.