Ready, Set, Race! RPM Raceway Reopens Track Inside Destiny

Another Central New York business is reopen and providing an outlet for adrenaline and fun this summer.

RPM Raceway inside Destiny USA in Syracuse reopens its track today with new regulations to keep racers safe. CNYCentral reports that the raceway will reopen at 50 percent capacity and staff will clean equipment frequently, enforce social distancing and require masks at all times. RPM's arcade at the Syracuse location will remain closed for the time being to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Racers wanting to test their driving abilities on the speedy electric karts will need to visit the raceway during its new temporary hours between 12 and 7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and between 12 and 6 p.m. on Sundays.

As a thank you to all of the hard work and dedication healthcare workers provided (and continue to provide) Central New York during the coronavirus crisis, RPM is even offering healthcare workers with valid ID one free race through the end of July.

With the reopening of its Destiny location, most of the RPM Raceway locations across the Northeast are now back in operation. Their location in Stamford is fully reopen with both its track and arcade. Locations on Long Island and in Poughkeepsie also open today for karting only. Racers in Jersey City and Rochester will have to wait a little longer to get back in the karts, as their locations' reopening dates are still being determined.

While RPM isn't requiring visitors to reserve a race time in advance, reservations are highly encouraged. You can reserve your spot and learn more about RPM's reopening safety plan on its website.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

RPM joins a variety of other vendors inside Destiny to reopen their doors to customers after months of being closed. Many stores and restaurants in Destiny were able to reopen last Friday after Governor Cuomo gave New York malls the green light, as long as they had an enhanced HVAC filtration system.