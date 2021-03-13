Queen Choose The 50 Best Moments of Their Own Career

Queen have announced the launch of a year-long celebration of their own career, after choosing the 50 best moments from across their five-decade history.

A new video, marking each of those events, will be released on their YouTube channel every week for nearly 12 months, under the banner Queen The Greatest. An introductory trailer, available below, sets the scene.

“From March 19, 2021 and for the next year we will take Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey – a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story you might not know,” the band said in a statement. “Presented in chronological order, the series will take you from Queen’s earliest shows at London’s Rainbow and Odeon through vast arenas across the entire world on a journey culminating with the band’s latest record setting achievements with Adam Lambert.

“Along with spectacular concert footage, sound checks, backstage and rare after-show access we get to explore the stories behind the songs, hits and album tracks, drawn from the extensive footage that exists in the official archive while also uncovering and sharing rare and previously unseen gems.”

Series producer Simon Lupton added: "I hope fans from all around the world will enjoy celebrating the many extraordinary achievements, timeless songs, and iconic performances that Freddie, Brian, Roger and John have given us. While we will be revisiting some of their most famous and legendary milestones, I'm hoping there will also be some surprises along the way to excite people whether they be die-hard fans, or curious newcomers. This story has so many chapters to explore, and who knows... there could well be some new ones over the course of the next 50 weeks.”

