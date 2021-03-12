Get Paid $1,000 to Play Cornhole in Utica/Rome

Everyone in Utica and Rome 18 and older has a chance at making a cool thousand to play cornhole. Who's in?

TruGreen is trying to get you outside to enjoy your lawn by offering up cold cash. Hey, it works for us. We love lawn games. It's fun, you can still be socially distant, and we sure are ready for Spring and Summer.

Playing lawn games and living life outside just got more interesting. If you love a good game of cornhole, you could win big. Complete the entry form and tell us why you should be our lucky winner. [TruGreen]

All that's required on your application is your name, email, and most importantly, answer their question, "Why Should We Choose You To Get Paid to Play Cornhole? Take your time with this one. Your answer will make or break your chance of winning.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, contacted by April 14 via email, and has 10 days to claim the chance to play.

Get Paid to Play Cornhole consists of playing cornhole and documenting your process to fulfill all requirements. MyTruGreenLawn will notify the Recipient how to complete all requirements. [TruGreen]

When the requirements are completed, the winner will receive their one-time payment of $1000.00 within 30 days. What would you do with the cash?

Terms and Conditions

The entry deadline is April 5, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. One winner will receive $1,000.

There's no entry fee or purchase necessary to participate in the contest.

Individuals may apply by filling out the application form on MyTruGreenLawn’s website.

The winner will be selected based on the quality of the application as judged by Home Media LLC employees.

