Oneida County Suffers 400th COVID Death

While new positive cases of coronavirus are staying relatively low locally, Oneida County has reported another COVID death, it's 400th since the pandemic began.

The latest death is not reflected in data below, but here is a look at the number of deaths by age group, according to Oneida County health officials:

Numbers of COVID-19 deaths by age group for Oneida County through early March, 2021 (via OCgov.net)

It's clear older demographic is most vulnerable to the virus, as the above graph shows 345 of the 400 deaths are 65-plus.

Oneida County reported 33 new positive cases in Friday's report. The new cases increased the county's active case total to 456, up by only 5, but ending a three-week run that saw active cases decline each day.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is 25, unchanged from Thursday's update (Thursday marked the first time the total number of county residents hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 was 25 or lower in more than four months).

Oneida County also announced plans to partner with Kinney Drugs to host a COVID-19 vaccination POD at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino, next Friday, March 19.

Meanwhile, Herkimer County has now gone ten-consecutive days since its last virus-related fatality. The county reported just two new positive cases in data released on Friday.

Get our free mobile app

Over the last six days combined, Herkimer County has reported a total of 27 new positive cases, a stark improvement for a county that was daily case totals into the triple-digits less than two months ago.

The county is reporting there are eight residents hospitalized for treatment of symptoms - unchanged for much of this week. And, the county's active case total dipped to 40, down from 46 in Thursday's update.

---------------------------------