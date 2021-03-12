Your $1,400 Stimulus Check Could Come This Weekend

President Joe Biden has signed the $1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan (ARP) into law and some Americans could see checks deposited into their accounts this weekend.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday that she had an exciting implementation update, and that ..''The Treasury Department and the IRS are working to get relief payments out the door as fast as possible. People can expect to start seeing direct deposits hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend. This is, of course, just the first wave...payments will continue for the next several weeks.''

Those eligible for the $1,400 stimulus checks are: Single file Americans who made an Adjusted Gross Income less than $75,000 in either 2019 or 2020 (depending on whether or not you've already filed your 2020 tax return), couples who made less than $150,000 combined would get $2,800. Also, $1,400 checks will also be issued for each dependent you claim on your tax return.

Again, those getting the payments earliest are those whose have direct deposit accounts on file with the IRS. Those who do not will either receive a paper check in the mail, or be mailed a pre-paid debit card. It's expected to take at least a few weeks for those mailed payments to start hitting mailboxes across the country.

Get our free mobile app

If you are not among those who are eligible to receive a direct deposit payment and do not receive it this weekend, you can use this IRS website to securely lookup your estimated payment date.

-------------------------------------