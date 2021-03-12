Donate Now To The Rome Rescue Mission For Easter Dinners

The Rome Rescue Mission will celebrate the Easter differently in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, they are asking for the communities help for the Easter celebration.

Currently, the rescue mission needs donated food items for their Easter dinner. These items include: ham, roast beef, salad ingredients, Easter candy, scripture Easter Eggs, potatoes, fresh vegetables, butter, coffee and creamer, orange and apple juice, muffins, chips and dip, cheese and crackers, eggs and bacon, and milk and desserts.

If you would like to donate, you can donate food Items Monday through Friday from 9AM to 5PM, and on Saturday and Sunday from 9AM to 2PM at the rescue missions located at 413 East Dominick Street in Rome.

Easter meals will be available for pickup on Easter Sunday, April 4th, from noon to 2PM. The campus will be closed for indoor dining that day due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Easter dinner meals will also be delivered Easter Day to the following locations for individuals to pick up on a first-come, first-served basis:

Rome Mall Apts: 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. Liberty Gardens: 11 to 11:15 a.m. (parking lot across the street) Valentine Apts: 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Madison Plaza: Noon to 12:15 p.m. Georgian Arms: 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. Park Drive Manor I and II: 1:15 to 1:30 p.m. (In front of main office) Colonial I Apartments: 1:50 to 2:10 p.m. Colonial II Apartments: 2:15 to 2:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

About The Rome Rescue Mission

The Rome Rescue Mission is a Christian organization committed to assisting Central New Yorkers in need. The Mission provides shelter to the homeless, and food for the poor. You can learn more about the Rome Rescue Mission online here.