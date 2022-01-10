Be The Proud Owner Of The Most Purple Colored House In New York State

You could be the proud owner of a historic Queen Anne Victorian home that's all purple in Upstate New York.

This home is posted on Trulia listed for $398,500 located at 115 N Broad Street in Norwich:

This Historic & Iconic Queen Anne Victorian features five bedrooms with two full & two half baths. High quality renovations tastefully blended with classic Victorian charm, this property is located in the Heart of the City of Norwich offering easy walking access to all city amenities.

The quality and detail throughout the entire 4,800 square feet of living space was not overlooked. The first floor offers a large eat-in kitchen, custom Cherry cabinetry, large island and beautiful ceiling.

From the kitchen, the home opens to formal dining room with beautiful woodwork and built-in servers. The French door swing open from the dining room to a large window filled and heated sunroom. The home has a massive Living Room with a fireplace and a cozy sitting area at the base of a tower giving you a beautiful view of the wraparound front porch.

Overall, the home has five bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and over 4,800 square feet of property. You'll find the home having a garage, the porch/patio as mentioned, and a full finished walk-out basement.

Second floor features five bedrooms, highlighted by Master Suite with large walk-in closet and one of the nicest bathrooms you may ever see - tile flooring with radiant heat, beautiful double vanity and walk-in tile shower."

The home is listed for $398,500 with Keller Williams Upstate NY Properties. The estimated mortgage payments are around $2,307. You can read all the details online with Trulia.

Take a virtual tour of this very beautiful purple home:

